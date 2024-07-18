To create awareness among two-wheeler riders about the importance of wearing a helmet, a 1K walk was organised under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in Visakhapatnam on 18 July. People from different walks of life like lawyers, students and employees of various departments participated in the rally which was taken out from the Kalimatha temple on RK Beach to the police mess in the city.

Wearing helmets, some police personnel and others took out a two-wheeler rally to spread the message in a symbolic way. District Collector H N Harendra Prasad, District Principal and Sessions Court judge Alapati Giridhar, city Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi and DLSA secretary M V Seshamma were among the prominent who took part in the awareness drive.

The helmet awareness walk in Visakhapatnam was held in response to the call given by the DLSA. Similar programmes were held in various parts of the State.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in the city have been conducting a drive on helmet use and other traffic rules for the past two weeks. During the drive, the motorists are being educated about the importance of wearing a helmet. The police have also warned errant motorists against drinking and driving, and fixing fancy stickers on the number plates of their bikes.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

