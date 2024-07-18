On 17 July 2024, in VUDA Colony, in Rambilli Mandal in Anakapalle near Visakhapatnam, a youth named Siddhu initiated an attack against an 18-year-old girl, Shyamala, with a knife. Her mother intervened to protect her but was also assaulted, and both women were injured. During the attack, both mother and daughter screamed, causing Siddhu to flee the scene. He is currently absconding.

Siddhu had been previously arrested in April under the POCSO Act for misbehaving with Shyamala, a case handled by the Gajuwaka Police, and was sent to remand. Recently released on bail, he attacked Shyamala again.

In April, Siddhu had harassed Shyamala at college. After being released on bail, he approached her again at her residence on her 18th birthday, set off fireworks, and entered the house with a knife. Further details regarding the absconding criminal are awaited.

A similar incident occurred on July 6, 2024, when a youth allegedly murdered for the murder of a minor girl in Koppugundupalem, Rambilli mandal of Anakapalli district. Suresh, previously arrested for stalking the same girl, was released on bail and then allegedly attacked her again before fleeing.

In response to the gravity of the situation, the State government directed the police to leave no stone unturned in apprehending the culprit responsible for the attack on the girl in Anakapalle, near Visakhapatnam. The police formed 14 teams and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to Suresh’s capture. Despite their efforts, Suresh was found dead on the outskirts of the village a few days later.

