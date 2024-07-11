The youth, who was allegedly responsible for the murder of a minor girl at Koppugundupalem in Rambilli mandal of Anakapalle district on 6 July, was found dead on the outskirts of the village. The accused, identified as Suresh, murdered the girl, a 9th standard student, by slitting her throat when she returned home from school on the fateful day.

Suresh had reportedly been arrested previously for stalking the same girl. However, he was released on bail, during which he allegedly attacked the girl and fled the scene.

Taking a serious view of the incident, the State government has directed the police to spare no effort to nab the culprit responsible for the murder of the minor girl in Anakapalle. The police formed as many as 14 teams and searched for Suresh in vain. They even announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for those who give information about the accused.

The body was in a decomposed State and it was not known whether it was a suicide or a homicide. According to the police, no wounds were found on the body. The body was sent to the Anakapalle government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

