On 17 July 2024, Wednesday, the National Association for Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) issued a statement expressing concern about the Reservations in Private Bill proposed by the Karnataka Government. NASSCOM urged the government to reconsider the bill, warning that it could lead to companies relocating due to a shortage of local skilled talent. In response, Andhra Pradesh’s IT Minister Nara Lokesh invited affected companies, including NASSCOM, to consider moving to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing NASSCOM directly, he made a statement on social media platform, X. “Dear NASSCOM members, we understand your disappointment. We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI, and data center cluster in Vizag. We will offer you top-notch facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure, and the best-skilled talent for your IT enterprise without any government restrictions. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!”, Lokesh wrote.

With a NASSCOM CoE for startups is already present at Andhra University’s incubation hub, a-hub, this would prove to be a worthy opportunity for the expansion of IT services in Vizag.

This move by Nara Lokesh, inviting NASSCOM to Visakhapatnam, received positive responses from Andhra Pradesh residents, with many appreciating his quick initiative.

Others added to Nara Lokesh’s appeal, pointing out that Visakhapatnam has many advantages to offer, including lower housing costs, less commute time, and a pleasant atmosphere.

Not to mention lower housing costs, less commuting time and spectacular sea views. With undulating hills and valleys, in many ways the IT city of Vizag resembles San Hose.

Meanwhile, others expressed that other cities in Andhra Pradesh, like Anantapur and Satya Sai districts may benefit from the establishment of IT centers.

Please consider the districts in AP that share border with Karnataka. For example, Anantapur and Satya Sai districts. Majority of IT/hardware/Data centers and related enterprises are based in Bengaluru, which is hardly a 75-90 minute ride from the above districts.

In terms of the present situation on the IT front in Vizag, the Innovation Valley and Millenium Towers at Hill number 3 in Madhurawada are yet to be utilized to their fullest extent. As more IT companies are looking to invest in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities as of late, Visakhapatnam comes up as an ideal city to invest in. A few months ago, rumours circulated about the previous government’s discussions with Capgemini, a multinational IT services and consulting company, to invest here. However, no official news has been confirmed yet.

