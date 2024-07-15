A police constable, S Apparao, of the III-town police station was attacked while on duty at a picket in the China Waltair area in Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred on the night of 13 July 2024, Saturday, when an intoxicated individual engaged in an argument with the police. The individual used derogatory language, and during the process of taking him into custody, he attacked Constable Appa Rao, resulting in a broken hand. The injured constable was promptly taken to a private hospital by his colleagues for treatment.

On Sunday, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha and City Police Commissioner Shanka Brata Bagchi visited the hospital to check on the constable’s condition and interact with him. The Home Minister emphasized the government’s strict stance against rule violators, especially those driving under the influence. “Violators pose a problem to society, and hence strict action will be taken against them,” Anitha stated. She also mentioned the state government’s commitment to making Visakhapatnam a ganja-free district, with a 100-day action plan already in place.

The Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner reassured Apparao’s family, stating that the department would ensure the recovery of the constable after being attacked, and take full responsibility for his well-being.

