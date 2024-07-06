Since the onset of the TDP-led NDA regime, a series of transformations are expected to take place across the State. Accordingly, the government has revealed several action plans that will bring about changes and improvements in different sectors of Andhra Pradesh, with a target of just 100 days! Each 100-day action plan is set to address critical, time-bound issues, and uplift the overall quality of life in Andhra Pradesh.

Here is an overview of the major initiatives being taken up:

Combatting Drug Trafficking

The Director General of Police (DGP) has announced a comprehensive 100-day action plan to make Andhra Pradesh a drug-free state. This plan aligns with the policy of the three-party alliance government. The police department has initiated a complete surveillance system to curb the cultivation and smuggling of ganja. This includes sensitizing those involved in these activities and providing alternative livelihood opportunities.

The primary focus areas for curbing ganja cultivation are the East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, and ASRR districts, particularly in the agency, tribal, and hilly regions bordering Odisha. Integrated checkposts and round-the-clock surveillance by trained police personnel will be established to prevent illegal smuggling. Additionally, NARCO co-option centers will be opened in all districts, and more research centers and advanced technology will be introduced to enhance the functioning of forensic science laboratories. More police training centers will also be opened to improve the technical capabilities of personnel.

Housing Development

Housing Minister K Parthasarathy has announced that 1.28 lakh houses will be completed within the next three months as part of the 100-day action plan. This plan aims to complete the 8.02 lakh houses currently under construction by the end of March next year. Additionally, there are plans to utilize fly ash from thermal power stations in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Nellore, and Rayalaseema for the development of layouts where house constructions will be carried out. A budget of Rs 2,520 crore has been allocated for this initiative.

Free Sand Policy

Minister for Mines and Excise Kollu Ravindra has declared that a free sand policy will be introduced within the next three months. This policy aims to boost construction activity and provide livelihood opportunities to construction workers. The previous government’s sand policy had adversely affected workers in 40 sectors. The new policy will identify all sand reaches in the state and ensure sand is supplied to the public, while also acting tough on black marketing.

Revival of Anna Canteens

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has announced a 100-day action plan to revive 203 Anna Canteens, which provides affordable meals to the public. Of these, 184 canteens have been completed, and the remaining 19 will be completed by September 21. A committee has been formed to examine the current condition of the canteens and take necessary steps to bring them into use.

Cheaper Air Travel

TDP Member of Parliament Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, the newly appointed Minister for Civil Aviation, has announced a 100-day action plan to reduce air ticket prices and make air travel more accessible to the common man. The plan includes holding review meetings to address high ticket prices, extending the regional connectivity scheme UDAN to more Tier II and Tier III cities, and implementing the DigiYatra facility at all airports. The focus will be on making air travel more convenient and comfortable for passengers.

Clearance of Political Police Cases

TDP Chief Srinivasa Rao has been tasked with clearing all politically motivated police cases registered during the last five years. The plan aims to clear FIR-registered cases within a year and unregistered cases within three months. Discussions are also underway regarding the privatization of the steel plant, with two options being considered: merging the plant with the Steel Authority of India or a takeover by the state government.

Will these 100-day action plans successfully mitigate the targeted issues, and bring about the changes promised by the new government of Andhra Pradesh? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.