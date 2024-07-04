The Andhra Pradesh government is set to reintroduce its free sand policy within the next three months, announced Mines and Geology Minister Kollu Ravindra on 6 July 2024, Wednesday. The move aims to support the construction sector and the many livelihoods dependent on it.

Speaking at the State Secretariat, Minister Ravindra explained that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is committed to rescuing the construction industry from its current challenges by offering sand free of charge. He stated, “The Chief Minister is determined to alleviate the crisis in the construction sector by reintroducing the free sand policy, which is crucial for the livelihoods of lakhs of people.”

The minister detailed that the new policy will be finalized in the next three months, ensuring a seamless and foolproof implementation. Criticizing the previous YSRC government’s sand policy, which negatively impacted 40 sectors linked to the construction industry and led to significant job losses, Ravindra emphasized that the technical issues associated with discontinuing the old policy would be addressed.

Given the current rainy season, sand mining is not feasible until September. Therefore, the government will assess the total sand available at legal and illegal stock points across the state and distribute it free of charge. The estimated sand requirement for the upcoming three months is pegged at 1 crore tonnes.

The reintroduction of the free sand policy is part of a broader effort by the Andhra Pradesh government to revitalize the construction sector and ensure economic stability for those whose livelihoods depend on it.

On Tuesday, 5 July, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an extensive review of multiple departments, emphasizing the need for immediate actions to improve road infrastructure, ensure sand availability, and stabilize prices of essential commodities.

During the meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu met with relevant ministers and officials, assessing the current situation and outlining a plan of action.

Naidu instructed officials to develop both short-term and long-term strategies to address these challenges based on their severity. Focusing on the availability of sand, crucial for construction, he demanded that measures be taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply and to control its pricing. He also called for the formulation of a new, user-friendly sand policy.

