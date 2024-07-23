The annual Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy vari “Giri Pradakshina” or Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina was successfully conducted on 20 and 21 July, 2024, under stringent security measures in Visakhapatnam. The event saw the participation of approximately 10 lakh devotees.

Throughout the event, 30 individuals were reported missing in the crowd. The police quickly disseminated their details through public address systems and police communication channels, reuniting them with their families. Additionally, a power outage occurred in the Adavivaram area on the evening of July 20, 2024. Police responded immediately, restoring the electrical supply and preventing potential hazards such as electrocution or stampedes.

Notably, on BRTS Road near Hanumanthawaka Junction, two devotees, N Hasini and P Vaishnavi, sustained leg injuries in an accident. DCP Tuhin Sinha, who was on duty nearby, promptly assisted the injured, ensuring their swift transport to a hospital.

Apart from this, devotees traversed a 32-kilometer route to perform the pradakshina and have a peaceful darshan of the deity on the hillock. Given the strenuous nature of the journey, the police department, in collaboration with health and revenue departments, proactively addressed medical needs, preventing any severe incidents. To ensure the safety and convenience of vehicle users, police were stationed at key points, including Hanumanthawaka, Venkojipalem, and along the National Highway. Public service organizations also provided support to devotees, facilitated by the police.

3,000 police personnel were deplyed under the direct supervision of Sankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam City. Dr K Fakeerappa, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Tuhin Sinha, IPS, DCP, Zone-II, oversaw the arrangements across various city locations to ensure the seamless completion of the Giri Pradakshina.

The extensive efforts of the police were highly appreciated by the devotees. Commissioner of Visakhapatnam Police, Sankhabratha Bagchi, IPS, and other senior officials remained on the field throughout the Simhachalam Giri Pradakshina, overseeing operations until the last devotee completed the pradakshina safely. The Commissioner commended the police personnel for their dedication and successful management of the event.

