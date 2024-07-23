In a landmark verdict, the Visakhapatnam Special POCSO Court has delivered justice in the case of a man who was convicted of raping his own seven-year-old daughter. The court sentenced the accused, Chodipelli Muralikrishna, to 20 years of imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs 12,000 and compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the victim.

The incident came to light when the victim’s grandmother received a distressing call from her seven-year-old granddaughter on July 14, 2022, at 8:30 PM. Concerned, she rushed to their home in Malkapuram Janata Colony. Despite the child’s silence, the grandmother persisted and learned that the girl’s father, who was also deaf and mute, had been sexually assaulting her over several days.

The case was registered at Malkapuram Police Station. The accused faced charges under U/S 376-AB, 506 IPC, and Sections 6 r/w 5(l)(m)(n) of the POCSO Act. After a thorough trial, Judge Anandi Garu of the Special POCSO Court pronounced the verdict, ensuring that justice prevailed.

Special POCSO Public Prosecutor Karanam Krishna, noted for his exceptional work in the case of the man convicted for raping his own daughter in Visakhapatnam, was praised. Alongside him, Case Investigation Officer, former Disha ACP Prem Kajal, current ACP Vivekananda, and other dedicated staff. City Police Commissioner Dr A Shankhabrata Bagchi, IPS, also received commendations for his outstanding contributions to the court proceedings. In response to the Honorable DGP’s request, it has been emphasized that superior officers must actively oversee priority cases until a conviction is achieved. Each senior officer is tasked with monitoring five cases and maintaining regular communication with station inspectors. Additionally, constant vigilance is required for known offenders and suspects with multiple cases. The aim is to ensure a steady increase in the number of convictions each month compared to the previous one.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.