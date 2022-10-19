On Monday, 17 October 2022, the Visakhapatnam City Police arrested a 73-year-old man accused of the rape of a 9-year-old minor girl under the POCSO Act. Per the police statement, the accused invited the girl to his residence using video games as bait. This incident came to light on 23 March 2022 when the victim complained of severe stomach ache. Upon being hospitalised, the girl opened up to her mother about the criminal’s inhuman act.

The victim and the accused belonged to the same locality, where the latter spotted the girl playing on the streets. Per the victim’s statements, the 73-year-old raped her for several months and threatened her not to reveal his misdoings to her family. Later, the victim’s mother raised a complaint at the Arilova Police Station. The police booked the accused under IPC Sections 376, 354 (a), 506 and the POCSO Act of 2012.

The Visakhapatnam City Police arrested the accused of the rape of the minor girl and transferred the case to the Disha Police, who fled a charge sheet against him. Upon several hearings, the POCSO court sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 1,000. The court also ordered the accused to pay compensation of Rs 4 lakhs to the victim.

