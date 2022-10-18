This week of October will see the release of 7 brand new web series and we couldn’t ask more for an extended Diwali weekend with a bunch of movies already making their way. With the festival of lights granting us an extra holiday, there is no better way to spend it than catching up on the content on popular OTT platforms. From new seasons of popular Indian series to exciting K-dramas and sci-fi thrillers, the web series releasing this week of October on OTTs are sure to give you much-needed relaxation.

Here is the list of new web series releasing this week of October on OTTs to catch up during the long weekend.

Also read: 9 exciting movie releases this week of October on OTT platforms

The Peripheral

The Peripheral is an upcoming sci-fi thriller created by Scott Smith based on a novel of the same name written by William Gibson. A young girl stuck in a small Appalachian town finds relief from her daily routine in video games. When a game manufacturer sends her a new video game system for testing, it opens doors to all her dreams but also puts her family in unforeseen peril. The series features Chloe Grace Mortez in the lead and Gary Carr, Jack Reynor, and others in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 October 2022

28 Days Haunted

Three teams of daredevils are sent to the three most haunted locations in the US based on the theories by famous paranormal investigators, Ed and Lorraine Warren. The reality show cum web series captures the spooky experiences of the teams there. How they brave past their fear and spend 28 days in the haunted locations forms the show.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

Cleaning Up

Cleaning Up is a South Korean web series based on the 2019 British series of the same name and stars Yum Jing-sh, Jeon So-min, Kin Jae-hwa, and others. The plot revolves around three cleaners at a financial company. When they accidentally overhear the financial secrets of the company, they resort to insider trading to meet their needs. The series was directed by Yoon Seong-sik.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 20 October 2022

From Scratch

Starring Zoe Saldana and Eugenio Mastrandrea n the lead roles, From Scratch is an upcoming American romantic drama created by Attica Locke and Tembi Locke. The plot revolves around an artist who falls in love with a charming chef in Italy. She embarks on a life-changing journey of love, loss, resilience, and hope across cultures and countries.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

Barbarians S2

Barbarians is a historical war drama created by Andreas Heckmann, Arne Nolting, and Jan Martin Scharf. The series is a fictional account of the events during the Roman empire’s occupation of Germania, which sparks a rebellion of the Germanic tribes led by their chieftain, Arminius. Barbarians stars Laurence Rupp, Jeanne Goursaud, David Schutter, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 October 2022

Four More Shots Please S3

Directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana, Four More Shots Please is a Hindi web series following the lives of four modern-day women, two in their 30s and two in their early 20s. As they weave their flawed lives past love and friendship, the third season will see sad goodbyes, some giggles, and tears with a heavy heart. The series stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo in the lead roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 21 October 2022

Tripling S3

Tripling is a Hindi drama series developed by Sameer Saxena and written by Akarsh Khurana. The series stars Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar in the lead roles. Three siblings, divorced, jobless, and hopeless, embark on a hilarious journey to find themselves. In the third season, they learn that their parents are planning for a divorce and decide to convince them to stay together.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 21 October 2022

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for weekly OTT updates.