The peaceful city of Visakhapatnam witnessed high political heat due to the clash between the ruling and opposition parties. While the YSRCP entourage participated in the Visakha Garjana on the morning of 15 October 2022, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan arrived in the city the same evening. This resulted in ugly scenes at the Visakhapatnam Airport, with the JSP followers allegedly pelting stones at YSRCP members returning from their meeting. Several JSP members and sympathizers were arrested for their actions. In recent events, the Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner, Ch Srikanth, blamed the Circle Inspectors of the Airport and Kancharapalem police stations for failing to bring order and transferred them.

CP Srikanth, in his statement, reprimanded Airport PS CI Ch Umakanth for not stationing police personnel at the airport ahead of Pawan Kalyan’s arrival. He expressed his dissatisfaction over the lack of action and felt it was the reason behind the high-tension drama at the airport. Later, the Jana Sena followers participated in a rally from the airport to Novotel, during which street lights were cut off when the convoy reached Kancharapalem.

This led to a protest by the JSP followers, who blocked police vehicles from passing by. A heated argument ensued between a JSP member and Malkapuram PS CI Lutherbabu regarding the same. As this occurred under the Kancharapalem Police Station limits, Commissioner Srikanth blamed CI PVSN Krishna Rao for failing to control the situation and transferred him.

Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth announced City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB) CI E Narasimha Rao and Dwaraka Sub Division CI S Vijay Kumar would take charge in the place of the transferred officers.

