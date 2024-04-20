Adari Kishore Kumar, the youth wing leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), joined the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, at Nakkapalli, in Anakapalle district on Saturday, 20 April 2024. Jaganmohan Reddy was in Nakkapalli as part of his ‘Memantha Siddham’ bus yatra.

Kishore Kumar, who had actively participated in the TDP programmes organised in the district, lamented that his services were not recognised by the TDP high-command.

Earlier, in an open letter to the TDP national president, N Chandrababu Naidu, the youth leader cited his reasons for quitting the party. “Believing that Chandrababu Naidu he would emulate the ideals of party founder N T Rama Rao, I was with him all these years working for the party. But, unfortunately, my services have not been recognised,” Kishore Kumar said.

The youth leader further said that although he was assured of the party ticket during the MLC elections, the party failed to keep the promise. Though it annoyed him, he did not question the party, said Kishore Kumar.

“When Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the skill scam case, I led the cadre and staged a number of protests braving police cases. Similarly, during the Yuvagalam yatra of Nara Lokesh, I strained every nerve to make it a success. Despite my poor financial condition, I had arranged vehicles for the programme. Unfortunately, all my services had gone unnoticed,” said, Adari Kishore Kumar, explaining his reason for having joined YSRCP.

Meanwhile, the CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s bus yatra will be entering Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The yatra will pass through NAD, Kancharapalem, Railway New Colony, Dondaparti, Maharani Peta, Satyam Junction and MVP Colony.

The YSRCP chief will stay for the night at Madhurawada.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.