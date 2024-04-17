Even as the nomination process is set to begin on Thursday, 18 April 2024, the Jana Sena Party (JSP) seems still to be a divided house in the Visakhapatnam South constituency, as some party leaders have been demanding a change of Vamsikrishna Srinivas as a candidate.

Ever since Vamsikrishna Srinivas was named as the JSP candidate for the constituency, a section of Janasainiks has been opposing his candidature stamping him as an ‘outsider’ to the area.

Visakhapatnam South has been allotted to the Jana Sena as a part of the seat-sharing among the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and JSP.

Setting his sights on one of the city seats, Vamsikrishna Srinivas, who belongs to Visakha East, previously quit the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and joined the JSP. However, the aspirants of the ticket in the South could not digest the party high-command’s choice to select Vamsikrishna Srinivas for the seat.

Jana Sena leaders, led by 39th ward corporator Sadik, on Tuesday, 16 April, urged the party’s Founder-President, Pawan Kalyan, to change the candidate at least now, as all surveys predict the defeat of Vamsikrishna Srinivas.

Addressing the media, Sadik reminded that the demand was made a couple of days ago, and party leaders also dashed an open letter to Pawan Kalyan underlining the need to replace Vamsikrishna Srinivas with a local leader, keeping in view the ground reality. Alleging that Vamsikrishna Srinivas got the ticket by misleading the party chief, Sadik said the rival party was ahead in the campaign, while Vamsikrishna Srinivas was far behind in reaching out to voters.

Jana Sena fishermen cell leader, M Srinivas said: “We made our stand clear to Pawan Kalyan that we can’t work for a person who does not belong to this area.”

Taking a dig at Vamsikrishna Srinivas, the Jana Sena leader alleged that his (Vamsikrishna) resignation from the YSRCP was a drama. “Moreover, he does not enjoy the public support in the constituency. He is campaigning in the constituency with the help of his supporters from the Visakha East,” he alleged.

Party leaders Thata Rao, B Appa Rao, Venkata Rao and others were present at the media conference, vying for the change of the candidature of Vamsikrishna Srinivas in Visakhapatnam South.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.