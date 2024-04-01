Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao, popularly known as Vamsikrishna Srinivas, has been confirmed as a candidate for the Vizag South constituency seat, and is all set to fight as a representative from the Jana Sena Party (JSP). On that note, it is worthy to examine his political journey, and the challenges he faces as he attempts secure a win in the 2024 general election.

Facing a losing streak in the direct elections since his political debut in 2009, Chennuboina Srinivasa Rao, whose candidature was confirmed by Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan on Sunday for the Visakhapatnam South constituency, seems to be firm to break the jinx by scoring a win in the elections to be held in May.

Starting his political journey on a disappointing note by unsuccessfully contesting the Vizag East seat on the Praja Rajyam Party ticket in 2009, Vamsikrishna Srinivas later joined the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), to contest again from the same constituency in the 2014 elections – which he lost, as luck eluded him. He tried in vain for the YSRCP ticket again in the 2019 election.

Although the YSRCP – which came to power in 2019 – accommodated him as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) in 2021, Vamsikrishna Srinivas was not happy with it as his wish was to win in the elections.

Having come to know about the YSRCP’s plans for the 2024 election polls, the two-time loser saw a ray of hope in the JSP, and has become a Jana Sainik, with an eye on a seat anywhere.

Jubilant after getting the nod from the party chief, Vamsikrishna Srinivas has said that the TDP-BJP-JSP combine would win the Vizag South seat with a huge majority. While campaigning in the constituency, he called upon the cadre of the three parties to work in tandem for his victory.

Well aware of getting the party ticket, Vamsikrishna Srinivas already launched the campaign, and is drumming up support from all sections of the constituency.

However, all is not well with the JSP in the constituency as a section in the party and also some cadre in the friendly Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are not happy with the candidature of Vamsikrishna Srinivas. Stamping him as an outsider, they want the ticket be given to a leader from the area, and not from east or west.

Taking this dissatisfaction as an advantage, the YSRCP is taking such dissidents into its fold to brighten the winning chances of its candidate, Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar.

Pinning high hopes on the charisma of Pawan Kalyan, the Jana Sena candidate is sweating under the hot sun to win in the Vizag South constituency seat fight, and fulfil his dream in the upcoming 2024 election.

