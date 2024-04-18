The nomination process for the 175 Assembly segments and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh began on Thursday, 18 April 2024. On this note, candidates from across the city went on to file their nomination papers for their respective assemblies – Ganta Srinivasa Rao and KA Paul being prominent names among them.

According to a notification issued, nominations will be accepted from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on all working days till 25 April. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on 26 April, while the last date for withdrawal of papers is 29 April.

The nominations will be accepted only when all the required documents are in order. The candidates selected should submit ‘Form-2A’, for the parliamentary constituency, and ‘Form-2B’ for the Assembly segment. Each candidate can submit four sets of papers. However, one candidate may not file nominations for more than two constituencies.

Only five persons, including the candidate, will be allowed into the room of the returning officer.

On Thursday, KA Paul of the Praja Shanthi party filed his nomination for the Visakhapatnam parliamentary constituency on the first day at the Collectorate. VH Ganesh also filed papers for the Lok Sabha seat as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, who is in the race from the Bheemunipatnam Assembly constituency, filed nomination papers at the Revenue Divisional Office (RDO) in Bheemili on the same day.

Accompanied by Korada Rajababu of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Panchakarla Sandeep of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) – both aspirants for the seat – and others, Ganta Srinivasa Rao went to the office in a rally, and filed the nomination papers.

