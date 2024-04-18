This week has brought two new updates on the election front, with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) welcoming a new party member, and replacing their candidate in the Mudugula district by giving the ticket to the senior party leader. Akkaramani Vijaya Nirmala of the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), the former chairperson of VMRDA, recently joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the presence of TDP national president, N Chandrababu Naidu, at Vundavalli in Vijayawada on Thursday, 18 April 2024, along with her followers.

Vijaya Nirmala, who had also served as the vice-chairperson of Bheemunipatnam municipality, unsuccessfully contested from the Visakhapatnam East constituency during the 2019 elections on the YSRCP ticket, during which she was defeated by Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu, of TDP, by a margin of over 26,400 votes.

Bandaru gets the TDP ticket

In another development, the TDP has changed its candidate for the Madugula Assembly constituency in the Anakapalle district.

The party has replaced Pyla Prasad with senior party leader, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, just a day before the filing of nominations.

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, the four-time MLA and senior leader in the party was denied the ticket to contest from either Pendurthi or from Madugula.

The senior leader was sulking after the denial of the party ticket, and was even hospitalised. His supporters took to the streets, demanding a ticket for their leader.

Recently, Pyla Prasad even met the TDP Chief, N Chandrababu Naidu recently, and reportedly complained against the raw deal to the senior leaders of the party.

Though he was promised the party ticket for Pendurthi, it could not materialise, as the seat was allotted to Jana Sena Party (JSP) as a part of the seat-sharing agreement.

Now, with the development, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, of TDP, has gotten the ticket and been locked in fight with Anuratha of YSRCP in Mudugula. Anuratha is the daughter of Deputy Chief Minister, Budi Mutyala Naidu.