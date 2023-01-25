The popular song Naatu Naatu, from RRR, has bagged a nomination for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, aka Oscars. It is the first time a song from an Indian film has been nominated in the Best Original Song category. RRR has already bagged awards for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Song at the Critics Choice Awards, and Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month.

The critically acclaimed song was composed by MM Keeravani, and Chandrabose penned down the lyrics. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are the powerful vocals behind Naatu Naatu. Prem Rakshith choreographed the electrifying dance sequence. The song’s official music video crossed over 17 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Naatu Naatu has also been released in other regional languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kanada, and Hindi.

Naatu Naatu shares the nomination list for Best Original Song at the 95th Oscars with Applause from Tell It like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once. Apart from RRR, other Indian film nominations include All That Breathes under the Best Documentary Feature Film category and The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film.

The nominations announcement took place on 24 January 2023. The 95th Academy Awards is scheduled to take place on 12 March 2023 in Los Angeles, California, USA.

