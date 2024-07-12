After a series of vibrant pre-wedding festivities, the grand day has finally arrived. Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, India’s wealthiest man, is set to wed Radhika Merchant, daughter of Shaila and Viren Merchant, on July 12. As the event approaches, celebrities have begun to descend upon Mumbai, where the extravagant Indian wedding is set to take place. From international sensation John Cena to film personalities like Shah Rukh Khan, a host of luminaries have been spotted arriving at Mumbai airport to partake in the celebration. That said, here are six notable Telugu personalities attending the wedding:

Chandrababu Naidu

The esteemed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will be attending the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding. Other politicians on the list of invitees include Samajwadi Party President, Akhilesh Yadav, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.

Pawan Kalyan

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, currently serving as the tenth Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh is also on the exclusive guest list to the grand wedding!

Mahesh Babu

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu was seen at Hyderabad airport this morning with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. The charming family is en route to Mumbai to join the joyous celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding ceremony.

Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, a prominent Telugu film personality who also works in Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil films, has received four SIIMA Awards and a Filmfare Award. She is one of South India’s highest-paid actresses and is expected to grace the wedding with her presence.

Ram Charan

Earlier today, Tollywood power couple Ram Charan and Upasana arrived in Mumbai with their infant daughter Klin Kaara to attend the wedding. Several photos and videos of the couple at the airport have gone viral on social media. They were also in attendance at the pre-wedding bash held in Jamnagar.

#WATCH | Ram Charan makes a grand entrance in his new Rolls Royce Spectre for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding celebration! ✨💍 #RamCharan #AnantRadhikaWedding #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/AVy9CNxTzF — The India Info (@the_india_info) July 12, 2024

Shantanu Narayen

Shantanu Narayen, an Indian-American business executive, born in Hyderabad, will be attending the wedding. He is the chairman, president, and CEO of Adobe Inc. Alongside him, many prominent business tycoons will attend the wedding, including Gautam Adani, Tommi Uitto, James Taiclet, Pano Christou, Jay Lee, Mark Tucker, Michael Grimes.

From global leaders to film stars, many influential people will grace the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding in Mumbai today! The wedding celebrations will continue with divine blessings on Saturday and a lavish reception on Sunday.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.