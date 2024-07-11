Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the NDA government in the State is committed to protecting the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Addressing a gathering at Darlapudi in S Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalle district on 11 July, the Chief Minister allayed the fears of people on the steel plant. Referring to the YSRCP indirectly, he said the ‘party of liers’ was making a false campaign against him while he was doing his best to save the plant.

Blaming the YSRCP for the delay of the Polavaram project, he claimed over 70 per cent of work on the project was completed during the tenure of the TDP. Taking a dig at the YSRCP leaders, Chandrababu Naidu accused them of plundering everything in the North Andhra, including Visakhapatnam, and the present government would not spare them. The leader, who resorted to all destructive activities, was punished in the people’s court, said the Chief Minister.

Chandrababu Naidu, who earlier inspected the Polavaram left main canal, promised the people that he would strive to provide irrigation facilities to over two lakh acres in the North Andhra through Uttarandhra Srujala Sravanthi and Polavaram left main canal.

Later, the Chief Minister visited Bhogapuram where work on an international airport is in progress. Stating that he had approved the airport proposal when he was the Chief Minister in 2015, Chandrababu Nadiu said he directed the officials concerned to ensure the completion of the GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport by 2026.

All the surrounding areas of the airport would witness progress once the airport was completed. The Chief Minister said five more airports would come up in the State.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.

