Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Visakhapatnam on 11 July 2024, Thursday, marking his first trip since assuming office last month. During his visit, he will participate in various events throughout the city. The Chief Minister will also review the progress of the Bhogapuram airport construction. Additionally, he is scheduled to inspect the Polavaram left main canal works at Darlapudi in S Rayavaram mandal.

In preparation for Chandrababu Naidu’s visit, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita, Anakapalle Collector Vijaya Krishnan, District SP Murali Krishna, and other senior officials visited Darlapudi on 9 July to oversee the arrangements.

Union Steel Minister to inspect RINL tomorrow

Alongside Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on July 10 to conduct a review meeting with the management of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). In view of privatization, he would review the performance of the Steel Plant and its financial condition. This information was shared through the Minister’s tour schedule released on Tuesday.

Mr. Kumaraswamy will arrive at Visakhapatnam International Airport at 4:00 pm on 10 July, and will be staying at the RINL guest house. The next day, on 11 July, he will visit the steel plant at 9:00 am for a review meeting, which will continue until 12:30 pm.

Following this, he will depart for Hyderabad for another review meeting with officials of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) later that same day.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.