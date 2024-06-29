Described as a visual wonder by cine critics, the Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD has joined the list of top ten day 1 grossers by collecting a whopping Rs 191.6 crore worldwide on the first day. Rajamouli’s RRR still tops the list with its day 1 collection crossing Rs 223 crore, followed by Bahubali 2 which netted Rs 214 crore worldwide. Kalki stands third with a collection of Rs 191 crore. The other movies in the top ten list are:

Salaar, KGF chapter 2, Leo, Adipurush, Jawan, Sahoo and Animal. Interestingly, Prabhas was the hero in five of the ten films. Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi, the sci-fi epic movie got a positive talk from the first show itself, drawing crowds to theatres.

In Visakhapatnam, almost all main theatres are full till Sunday, if the ticket availability position on BookMyShow is any indication. According to trade pandits, the multi-starrer, if the trend continues, may touch the Rs 500-crore mark by the weekend.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, and Vijay Devarakonda apart from Prabhas, the Rs 600-crore budget film is bringing global laurels for its director Nag Ashwin. Riding high on the success of Salaar, Prabhas, whom his fans fondly call him ‘darling’, has scaled another rung of the slippery ladder of stardom with one more hit to his kitty with Kalki 2898 AD becoming one of the top ten day 1 grossers.

