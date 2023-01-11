RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, became the first-ever Indian movie and Naatu Naatu, the first-ever Asian song, to win the Golden Globe Award on Tuesday. The pan-India movie set in the pre-independence era bagged the Best Original Song award for the upbeat number composed by MM Keeravani. The periodic drama, however, missed out in the Best Non-English Language Film category. Celebs from across the country expressed their joy towards this victory of Indian cinema. Take a look at how our Tollywood celebrities reacted on Twitter to Naatu Naatu from RRR bagging the Golden Globe Award.

Mahesh Babu

Watching the world cheer for an Indian film is a dream come true!! This year couldn’t have started on a better note! Congratulations @mmkeeravaani garu, @ssrajamouli sir, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan & the entire team of #RRR… Many more to come!! 🤗🤗🤗 https://t.co/a2a17lnJdN — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 11, 2023

Chiranjeevi

What a Phenomenal, Historic Achievement !!!! 👏👏👏👏

Golden Globes Best Original Song – Motion Picture Award to @mmkeeravaani garu !! Take a Bow!🙏

Heartiest Congratulations Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli !!

India is proud of you! 🎉🎉 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/gl7QjMkJtZ — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 11, 2023

Rashmika Mandanna

Nagarjuna Akkineni

Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani garu and his team on winning the #GoldenGlobes2023 for #NatuNatu song in #RRR 💐on the way to the oscars now👏👏👏💥💥💥🔥🔥🔥 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) January 11, 2023

Venkatesh Daggubati

Absolutely phenomenal win!! Heartiest congratulations to @mmkeeravaani gaaru and team and the entire team of RRR for creating history right here! #GoldenGlobes2023 #NatuNatu #RRRMovie https://t.co/dmOZaVuIZv — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) January 11, 2023

Roja Selvamani

Golden Globes 💫 Achievements of today our #RRRMovie నాటు నాటు 🕺🕺 Wins Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu sure this is stepping stones for the future ones…!!

My heart full Congratulations to the Team @RRRMovie & @ssrajamouli garu 👏👏#GoldenGlobes2023 #NaatuNaatu 🕺🕺 pic.twitter.com/eOtuZpF69A — Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) January 11, 2023

Ram Gopal Varma

An outstanding achievement for my Kshana kshanam music director ⁦@mmkeeravaani⁩ ..His RRR song won the golden globes for best song in competition with Rihanna, Lady gags etc ..Hey keeravani, WAY TO GO ..KEEP SOARING! pic.twitter.com/BZL8buVz1j — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) January 11, 2023

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna

Vishnu Manchu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Keerthy Suresh

RRR is a periodic drama directed by SS Rajamouli and stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhat, Ajay Devgn, and others in prominent roles. The magnum opus has also entered the 95th Academy Awards, popularly called the Oscars, eligibility list. The nominations for the same will be announced on 24 January 2023.

