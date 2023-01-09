After a disastrous year at the box office, Bollywood fills the list of the most anticipated movies of 2023, released by IMDb. As Shah Rukh Khan tops the list, Tollywood star Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule stands second. A total of three Telugu movies have made it to the most-anticipated releases list of 2023.

According to the list of the most anticipated movies of 2023 by IMDb, Prabhas’s Adipurush and Salaar stand fourth and fifth. 2023 seems to be a year of houseful entertainment, with top actors and sequels of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Kannada movies making it to the silver screens.

Shah Rukh Khan, who has taken a long break from the industry, will be back this 2023 with three films. Apart from the spy action thriller Pathaan releasing later this month, filmmaker Atlee’s Jawan and Rajkumar Kirani’s Dunki starring the superstar, will be released this year. All three movies of the Baadshah stand in the top ten positions. The Archies, directed by Zoya Akthar, will also mark the launch of his daughter Sushana Khan. Archies stands at number 9.

According to IMDb, the below are the most popular movies releasing in 2023:

Pathaan Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 Jawan Adipurush Salaar Varisu Kabzaa Thalapathy 67 The Archies Dunki Tiger 3 Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Thunivu Animal Agent Indian 2 Vaadivaasal Shehzada Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Bhola

Hindi movies top the list with 11 releases, followed by 5 Tamil movies, 3 Telugu movies and 1 Kannada movie.

