Blazing a trail for innovation in promotional drive, the team of Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi epic movie of Prabhas, organised an event in Hyderabad on Wednesday (22 May 2024) night to introduce a special character in the multi-lingual flick, ‘Bujji’. Thousands of Prabhas fans, who attended the show which was held at Ramoji Film City, had a thrilling experience when their ‘darling’ introduced the special character called Bujji, a robotic vehicle. Engineered by Mahindra Group, ‘Bujji’ plays a key role in the much-awaited big-ticket flick.

Starring big actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone besides the rebel star, the Rs 600-crore budget film is set to hit screens worldwide on 27 June. When the project was announced in 2020, it created a buzz in the film industry, and cinegoers have been eagerly waiting for its release. Directed by Nag Ashwin, who wielded a megaphone for Mahanati, the multi-starrer film, Kalki 2898 AD, with the introduction of ‘Bujji’, raises expectations of the fans of Prabhas, who have been on cloud nine after the runaway success of Salaar.

The sci-fi (scientific fiction) movie is produced by C Aswani Dutt, who delivered several hits like Yugapurushudu (NTR), Agniparvatam (Krishna), Jagadeka Veerudu Athioka Sundari (Chiranjeevi) and Akhari Poratam (Nagarjuna) under his Vyjayanti Movies banner. Though it was planned earlier to release the film in May, it has been postponed due to general elections. After kicking off the promotional drive on a grand scale, the film crew is all set to hold similar shows in the coming days to generate more hype before its debut in theatres.

