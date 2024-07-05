Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi dystopian thriller, Kalki 2898 AD has been on a roll since the movie dropped in theatres last week. In fact, the worldwide box office collection of the film crossed the Rs 700 crore mark on 3 July 2024! Turns out, the movie isn’t the only thing on a roll – the beloved robot car from the film, Bujji’s wheels have been spinning since the release as the car has been on a national tour. Last week, the AI-powered three-wheeler was spotted at Hyderabad’s Prasad’s IMAX. This week, it’s turn for Visakhapatnam to experience the madness as Bujji is set to be displayed at CMR Central on 6 July! The car will reportedly make an appearance from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

During a recent pre-release event for Kalki 2898 AD, Bujji was introduced in a dramatic scene where superstar Prabhas made a grand entrance on the futuristic three-wheeler, marking the start of Bujji’s nationwide tour. Bujji stands as a majestic example of Indian engineering, an eclectic car from the future.

The massive vehicle is driven by two Mahindra electric motors that power the rear spherical wheel. Bujji features three large wheels—two at the front and a spherical one at the back. Its electric propulsion system includes a 47 kWh battery pack, which, in conjunction with the motors, delivers 126 bhp of peak power and an impressive 9,800 Nm of maximum torque. The vehicle’s dimensions are 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width, and 2,186 mm in height. Reportedly, the vehicle can achieve a top speed of 45 km/h and is equipped with battery-swapping technology.

To give fans a deeper look into the film’s expansive world, the creators unveiled B&B: Bujji and Bhairava, an animated prelude. Bujji isn’t just a vehicle from the future; it is portrayed as the fifth hero of the grand epic. This two-episode series, which premiered on May 31 on Prime Video, explores the story of Bhairava and his loyal companion, Bujji.

Make sure to catch Bujji live in Visakhapatnam tomorrow!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.