The Malayalam Film Industry has always proved to be one of the best ones in the country. From whimsically amusing comedies to nerve-wracking thrillers, Malayalam movies have climbed the ladder to the top of our list of favourite films. Premam, Bangalore Days, Drishyam – if you aren’t familiar with these Malayalam cinematic masterpieces, then you must have been living under a rock. However, there are a few underappreciated gems you might have missed out on. They are riveting to watch for their creative quality, compelling storylines, and, occasionally, for their straightforward yet incredibly relatable subject. Disney Plus Hotstar, one of the leading OTT platofmrs in the circuit, is home to some of the most underrated Malayalam movies you must watch right away.

Here are 6 underrated Malayalam movies you need to catch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Adi Kapyare Kootamani

Add Kapyare Kootamani is a comedy horror film that revolves around Lakshmi, who pays Bhanuprasad, a college student, to sneak her in and out of the boys’ hostel unnoticed. The comical escapades that Bhanuprasad and his friends go through to get her out of the hostel make up for most of the plot and have us rolling on the floor. The film is directed by John Varghese and stars Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Namitha Pramod.

Oru Indian Pranayakadha

Aymanam Sidharthan is a local political leader who wants to make it big in the political scene. As he is caught up in his daily endeavours, he crosses paths with Irene Gardener, who happens to visit Canada with roots in Kerala. She happened to need an assistant for her political documentary, and Sidharthan pitches in to help and is eventually smitten by her. This rom-com Malayalam film stars Fahad Fasil and Amal Paul in the lead roles. Sathyan Anthikad directed the film.

Udaharanam Sujatha

Udaharanam Sujatha tells the story of a single mother, Sujatha, who does menial jobs in order to support her daughter’s education. Her daughter, Athira, on the other hand, is an underperformer and is aloof from her academics. Sujatha figures out a unique approach to the issue. Manju Warrier and Anaswara Rajan star in the film, which is directed by Phantom Praveen.

Loud Speaker

Starring Mammootty, Biju Menon, Sashi Kumar, and others, Loudspeaker is a slice-of-life Malayalam film directed by Jayaraj. The film revolves around an uneducated and noisy simpleton, Mike Philippose, who arrives in the city as a kidney donor to an old astrophysicist, Menon. He starts to have a positive impact on the lives of people around him.

Oru Vadakkan Selfie

Oru Vadakkan Selfie stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role and Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Manjima Mohan and others in the supporting roles. The plot tells the tale of how Umesh neglects his father’s demand to manage the grocery store and takes off to Chennai to become a filmmaker. His life turns around when he uploads a selfie with an old neighbour of his. The comedy film has been directed by G Prajith.

Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi

Kasi and his best friend, Suni, embark on a road trip to Nagaland in search of Kasi’s girlfriend. On the way to their destination, they encounter unexpected circumstances, meet new people and have other life-defining moments. Dulquer Salmaan and Sunny Wayne are the protagonists of this adventure Malayalam film. The film is directed by Sameer Thahir.



Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for regular OTT updates.