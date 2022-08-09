The one genre that is crowd-pulling, horror comedy movies are the most difficult to make. From maintaining the suspense to cracking up the audience at the same time, it takes skill to make one. As important as a gripping storyline is, the cast also plays an equally important role. This genre is one of our favourites, and we bring to you the best horror comedy movies made in Telugu. If you have been looking for a change in scene from all the murders and crimes, here are some fun and scary Telugu movies to revisit.

List of Telugu horror comedy movies to watch for a change of scenery.

#1 Geethanjali

An exciting story with comedy elements well placed, this horror comedy Telugu movie is directed by Raj Kiran. The ghost of Geetha seeks revenge on her boss for exploiting her through her twin sister Anjali. The comedy elements of all the co-stars and especially by Brahmanandam will leave you spell-bound. The cast of the movie includes Anjali, Srinivas Reddy, Brahmanandam, Satyam Rajesh, Rao Ramesh and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

#2 Prema Katha Chitram

The original movie that was released in 2013 is a must-watch for all those who enjoy horror comedy movies. Directed by J Prabhakar Reddy, the cast of the movie includes Nanditha Raj, Sudheer Babu, Sapthagiri and others in prominent roles. With a spine-chilling horror experience, this movie was a masterpiece of the time for its comedy timing. A special mention to the lead cast of the movie who beautifully executed their roles. The movie revolves around 4 friends who decide to commit suicide and go to a farmhouse. Unfortunately, the farmhouse is haunted and troubles all of them. Watch how they try to get rid of this ghost. A sequel under the same name released in 2019 with a different storyline.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

#3 Raju Gari Gadhi

Again mentioning the original movie of the franchise, the first movie that released in 2015 is yet again worth a watch in the Telugu horror movie collection. Directed by Omkar, the cast of the movie includes Ashwin Babu, Shakalaka Shankar, Dhanya Balakrishna and others in lead roles. The commercially successfully movie is a story of 7 people who participate in a reality show and head to a haunted bungalow. Each participant faces [paranormal activities around them, before one of them, finds out the truth. The franchise released two more parts under the same name.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#4 Ganga

This 2011 Tamil dub movie broke box office records with its success. The Telugu version of this horror comedy also was equally loved by the audience. Directed by the lead actor Raghava Lawrence himself, the cast also includes, Raai Laxmi, R Sarathkumar, Kovai Sarala and others in prominent roles. The movie is about a man who is possessed by a spirit that seeks revenge. His mother consults exorcists to drive away the spirit, but in the journey, they unearth truths behind the demise of the soul of the spirit.

OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

#5 Anando Brahma

Directed by Mahi V Raghav this Telugu horror comedy movie is about how the owner of a haunted ancestral home who is desperate to not sell the house at a lesser rate, requests 4 NRI strangers to spend four days to prove the same. Watch how they encounter a spirit and tackle the challenge. The cast of the movie includes Taapse Pannu, Srinivas Reddy, Shakalaka Shankar, Vennela Kishore and others in prominent roles.

OTT Platform: Zee5

Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram with which of these movies is your favourite.