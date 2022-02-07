Suspense thrillers are one of the most popular genres of movies watched by people. Though comedy is equally popular, many people prefer suspense thrillers for the element of mystery and fear. Let it be a murder or kidnapping, many movies are written to cater to those who yearn for the suspense factor. It is a tool used to create tension. Many times the title of the movie itself grabs a person’s curiosity factor. So one of the best ways to enjoy a day at home is to binge on some suspense thrillers available across the OTT platforms.

Here is the list of six suspense thrillers on OTT platforms that may make your seat on the edge of your seat.

#1 Creep

Creep is a psychological horror film starring Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass. The film is also directed by Patrick Brice, who plays a freelance cinematographer responding to a craigslist that links him with the sick and dying subject of his newest job, Joseph. Both men are vulnerable in their way. It’s not even clear who is the dog and who is the duck in this hunt until one man takes a call regarding the other. The eerie discomfort between strangers builds the tension constantly in this tight thriller.

Streaming on: Netflix

#2 Good Time

Good Time is a 2017 suspense thriller directed by Josh Safdie, and Benny Safdie. This movie is a window into selfishness, and self-destruction illuminated under the neon fluorescents of New York City. Connie (Pattinson) attempts to keep his mentally underdeveloped younger brother Nick (Benny Safdie) under his supervision and control as he schemes and steals his way through life. It’s heartbreaking and tense watching his selfish manipulation of anyone who dares to trust him.

Streaming on: Netflix

#3 The Guilty

The Guilty is a 2021 crime thriller directed and produced by Antoine Fuqua. The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Christina Vidal in lead roles. The entire story revolves around a 911 call centre. In a mid-credit scene, a news report is read detailing that the officer is related to the shooting, which brings a plot twist. This movie has a quite different story from the usual suspense thrillers on OTT platforms.

Streaming on: Netflix

#4 1922

1922, is a horror drama inspired by Stephen King’s 2010 novel. The film stars Thomas Jane, Neal McDonough, and Molly Parker. Thomas Jane (The Mist), Molly Parker (Deadwood), and Dylan Schmid (Horns) scheme and sulk as the James family. The movie is about how the family slowly succumbs to murdering each other. The unsettling tension is held in contrast with stunning scenery.

Streaming on: Netflix

#5 Mr Brooks

Mr Brooks is a 2007 crime thriller starring Kevin Costner, Demi Moore, and Dane Cook in lead roles. When carrying out murders, Brooks (main lead) disconnects from reality and takes on the guise of a man named Marshall (William Hurt). There are many dual identity thrillers out there, and Mr Brooks doesn’t exactly reinvent the wheel, but where the film succeeds is in the proliferation of its centre stage.

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

#6 Apocalypse Now: Redux