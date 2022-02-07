The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to visit Visakhapatnam on 9 February, 2022. He was formally invited to the annual ceremony by Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswati Swami, on 11 January, 2022. CM Jagan will visit Visakhapatnam to attend the Varshika Mahostsavam (annual ceremony) of the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham, located in Chinnamushidiwada, Pendurthi. Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham was established by Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, in 1997.

As per the tour programme released by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister will board a flight at the Gannavaram Airport at 10:15 am and land at the Visakhapatnam International Airport by 11 am. Upon landing in Visakhapatnam, CM Jagan is scheduled to visit the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at 11:25 am. He will take part in the Varshika Mahotsavam till 1 pm, post which he will head back to the airport. He will then board the return flight to Gannavaram at 1:25 pm and will reach his residence by 2:30 pm.

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has been associated with the Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham for a long time now. He has often visited the peetham to seek the blessings of the presiding deity, Raja Shyamala Devi, and Swami Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, the chief pontiff. Some of the other notable followers of the Sarada Peetham are T. Subbirami Reddy, ex Member of Parliament, and K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Minister of Telangana, The events which will take place on the day of the Varshika Mahotsavam are Raja Shyamala Yagam, Ganapati Homam, and other ceremonial activities. The celebrations of the annual ceremony are set to begin on 7 February, 2022, and will take place till 11 February, 2022.