The roads of Visakhapatnam have witnessed an upsurge of traffic in the recent past. The commuters are often stuck in traffic jams for several minutes, at various junctions across the city. Addressing this issue, a handful of flyovers have been built across the city, to ease the flow of vehicles. Recently, the authorities have completed the construction of a flyover at the NAD Junction, making life easier for people travelling frequently around the area. To further solve the traffic inconveniences faced by the people, Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament (MP), MVV Satyanarayana has requested the Chairperson of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Alka Upadhyaya, for the construction of twelve new flyovers in Visakhapatnam. These twelve flyovers are proposed at some of the busiest junctions, lined up on National Highway 16 (NH-16) from Anandapuram Junction to Anakapalli. A detailed report is to be made on this project for the construction of flyovers and tenders will be called on.

The proposed areas for the construction of these flyovers are Kommadi Junction, Car Shed Junction, Yendada, Hanumanthawaka, Isukathota, Maddilapalem Junction, Satyam Junction, Thatichetlapalem, Muralinagar, Sheelanagar, Gajuwaka, and Kurmannapalem. These areas are often prone to traffic congestion, as there is a heavy flow of vehicles. The highway connecting Satyam Junction and Anandapuram is lined up with many educational institutions, commercial offices, hospitals, malls, and other places. Apart from being centres of commercial development, Yendada, Madhurawada, Maddilapalem, and other areas located around the highway are some of the highly populated residential areas in the city. Due to these factors, the highway witnesses dense traffic during peak hours of the day.

Muralinagar, Sheelanagar, Gajuwaka, and Kurmannapalem junctions are also frequented by many heavy vehicles, throughout the day and night as well. These places are home to many industries, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), and the Information Technology (IT) SEZ. This stretch also observes a lot of traffic, due to the Visakhapatnam International Airport being located near Sheela Nagar. Considering all these factors, the Visakhapatnam MP has proposed a plan to construct flyovers between the Anandapuram Junction and Anakapalli.

Earlier, proposals have been sent to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of flyovers across various junctions in Visakhapatnam. The previously proposed areas for the construction of flyovers are Lankelapalem, Duvvada, the main gate of the Steel Plant, Gajuwaka, Thatichetlapalem, Akkayyapalem, Gurudwara Junction, Maddilapalem, Yendada and Madhurawada Junctions in 2019. Apart from this, a metro rail project was also proposed as an effective and faster means of travel across the city.