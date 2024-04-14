Close on the heels of the attack on Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy in Vijayawada on Saturday night, a miscreant pelted a stone at TDP national president and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu while he was addressing a meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Sunday night.

The miscreant threw the stone from behind the campaign vehicle of Chandrababu Naidu who was in Gajuwaka as part of the party’s ‘Praja Galam’ programme.

Reacting to the stone attack in Gajuwaka, N Chandrababu Naidu said: “Stones were thrown at Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan also in Tenali. Ganja and blade batches were behind the attacks.”

Terming the attack on Jaganmohan Reddy a drama, Chandrababu Naidu said there was no power supply at the time of the incident. Action should be taken against those responsible for power disruption and those who threw the stone. “What the intelligence and the police personnel were doing?”, he questioned expressing angry at those blaming him for the incident.

Reminding that he remained unshattered when attacked by planting claymore mines, Chandrababu Naidu said: “I am not a coward to be afraid of this stone-throwing.”

The person who threw the stone at Chandrababu Naidu fled the place and the police were trying to trace him.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP has condemned the stone-throwing at Chandrababu Naidu. The party urged the Election Commission to initiate action the person responsible for it.

Stone thrown at Pawan

In another incident, a person threw a stone at Jana Sena founder president Pawan Kalyan at a meeting in Tenali on Sunday. He was caught immediately and handed over to the police.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.