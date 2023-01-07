With Sankranti around the corner and the excitement of schools shutting down for the festival season, the people of Vizag are looking forward to a week of celebration. The city is buzzing with preparations for the festival. As people connect with family and friends, here are some movies releasing in theatres during the Sankranti you should consider catching. Make sure to grab your tickets and popcorn on online ticketing platforms, as they are sure to be sold out if delayed.

Here are 6 movies releasing for you to catch up with friends and family a the theatres during the Sankranti weekend.

Thunivu

An anonymous mastermind and his crew hijack a bank in Chennai and hold the people in it hostage. He promises to set them free on the condition that the Government of Tamil Nadu fulfils their necessary demands. The Tamil action thriller stars Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier and John Kokken in prominent roles. The movie is directed by H Vinoth and will be released on the big screens on 11 January 2023.

Varisu

Varisu is an upcoming Tamil action film directed by Vamsi Paidipally. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie tells the story of Vijay Rajendra, whose life was at ease until his father, a wealthy businessman, dies unexpectedly. Vijay has to do everything in his power to honour his father and protect the empire he has built. Varisu is set to hit screens during the Sankranti festive week on 11 January 2023. The Vijay starter will simultaneously releases in Telugu as Vaarasudu.

Veera Simha Reddy

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is an upcoming Telugu masala action film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Honey Rose, Shruthi Haasan and others. Veera Simha Reddy is a powerful man who is highly respected with roots in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The trailer is action-packed and opens with a compelling monologue by Balakrishna. The very much-awaited movie will be released on 12 January 2023.

Waltair Veeraya

Waltair Veeraya is a highly anticipated Telugu action film directed by K S Ravindra. The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and Shruthi Haasan as the lead roles and will be appearing on big screens during the Sankranti festive week this 13 January 2023. Veeraya, a fisherman, is opposed by his egoistic friend, ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, regarding smuggling goods.

Kuttey

Kuttey is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others. The Aasmaan Bhardwaj directorial depicts how the tension builds as three stray gangs happen to cross paths on a rainy night in Mumbai’s outskirts. The movie premiers on 13 January 2023.

Kalyanam Kamaneeyam

Shruti and Siva’s relationship blossoms into a loving marriage. Siva being unemployed, was happy with what his wife provided. Soon he gets condemned by Shruti for being unemployed, although she failed to notice his efforts to get a job. The pair has to resolve their conflicts soon. The Telugu film is directed by Anil Kumar Alla and stars Santosh Sobhan and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles. The film will be in theatres this Sankranti on 14 January 2023.

Let us know which one of these movies releasing this Sankranti you are most excited to watch in the theatres. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.