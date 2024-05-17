Film-makers generally prefer the Pongal and summer seasons to release their movies as theatres register high footfalls during these periods when compared to other months. Buyers get decent profits for the films that hit screens during the two seasons, and even the flicks that get average hype do well at the box office, bringing cheer to buyers. Thanks to the IPL matches and poll campaigns, no big-ticket movie releases took place in the summer of 2024, disappointing cinegoers. Fearing the impact of the cricket matches, producers put off the release of their ventures, and theatres, which are otherwise abuzz with activity, wear a deserted look this summer. Several theatre owners lament that they are not getting even the maintenance amount.

When compared to the Pongal season, this summer is quite dull, as no big movies were released by producers. During the Pongal days, films like Guntur Karam, Hanuman, Saindhav and Naa Saamiranga were released, drawing crowds to theatres. While Hanuman, the small-budget movie, made it big, registering huge collections, the much-awaited Mahesh Babu-starrer Guntur Karam got mixed reviews, and Saindhav of Venkatesh bombed at the box office. However, Naa Saamiranga of Nagarjuna fared better.

Released just before the Summer set in, Tillu Square of Siddhu Jonnalagadda got a hit talk and it collected over Rs 100 crore against a budget of only Rs 25 crore. The only movie of a big star released this summer was Family Star of Vijay Devarakonda and it failed to draw an audience to theatres. Though much-awaited and high-budget movies like Devara, Kalki and Pushpa 2: The Rule, were expected to be released this summer, a delay in shooting made the producers postpone the date.

While the Prabhas-starrer, Kalki, is likely to be in theatres on 27 June, Pushpa 2 of Allu Arjun is set to hit the screens in August. The fans of Junior NTR are eagerly waiting for the release of Devara, the much-hyped flick being directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is slated for release in October.

Though the summer of 2024 disappointed cinegoers with its movie releases, a filmy feast is in store for them as big-ticket films are in line for post-summer release.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.