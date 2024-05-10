With the summer heat beating down on us, one of the best ways to escape the harsh sun would undoubtedly be in a cool, air-conditioned theatre, with a bucket of popcorn in your lap, and a good movie playing on the big screen. If this idea of fun sounds appealing to you, then mark your calendars, because this month is filled with a bunch of captivating movies set to hit the theatres! From action-packed adventures to heartwarming stories of love, here are 7 new movie releases dropping in theatres in May!

1. Srikanth

This anticipated movie depicts the extraordinary life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired man, who has overcome many challenges to establish Bollant Industries, which produces eco-friendly disposable products and packaging solutions for manufacturers out of natural leaf and recycled paper. The biopic follows Srikanth through his school and college years, through hurdles and rejections.

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, it focuses on Rajkumar Rao in the leading role alongside other actors including Jyothika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar.

Release date: 10 May 2024

2. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

A standalone sequel to War for the Planet of the Apes, this American science-fiction action film showcases developments following the previous film in the franchise. Set several generations after Ceaser’s rule, the film is in an era where apes are the ruling species, while humans live in obscurity. In this backdrop, one young ape takes on a journey that makes him rethink his knowledge of the past, and make a choice that will shape the future of both apes and humans. One of the most-anticipated new movie releases in May, this film stars leading actors Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H Macy.

Release date: 10 May 2024

3. Kartam Bhugtam

Karta Bhugtam is a movie that indulges in questions about the human nature, and explores the age-old ideas of karma and astrology, focusing on the saying ‘As you sow, so shall you reap’.

The title of the movie reflects the notion that every action leads to a reaction. Directed by Soham Shah, this movie features Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo Shah and Akshay Pardasany.

Release date: May 17 2024

4. Mr & Mrs Mahi

A film that is more than just a story, Mr and Mrs Mahi is a biopic based on everyone’s favourite cricketer, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film is a sports drama about the former Indian cricket captain. The chemistry between the infamous couple and cricket is wonderfully depicted in this movie.

Directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Karan Johar, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, alongside Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Purnendu Bhattacharya.

Release date: May 31 2024

5. Bhaiyya Ji

Bhaiyya Ji is an emotional story, where a feared and retired criminal, Bhaiyya Ji, seeks justice against a powerful gujjar who is responsible for the death of his younger brother. The movie is directed by Apoorva Singh Karki, with the spotlight on lead actors Manoj Bajpayee, and Vipin Sharma, along with Jatin Goswami, Suvinder Vicky and Zoya Hussain.

Release date: May 24 2024

6. Krishnamma

A movie filled with love and drama, Krishnamma revolves around the life of orphans who grew up together on the banks of the Krishna River in Vijayawada, and created an unbreakable bond amongst themselves. This movie shows that home is not a place, but people we love.

Directed by V V Gopala Krishna, the movie features Athira Raj, Archana Shastry, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev Kancharna and Satyam Rajesh.

Release date: May 10 2024

7. Chhota Bheem and the Curse Of Damyaan

Remember Chhota Bheem – everyone’s beloved childhood hero? Well, he’s making an entrance into the big screen. Based on the popular cartoon, the movie follows Chhota Bheem and his friends as they fight Damyaan and his dark magic. A thriller, filled with drama and action, it is directed by Rajiv Chilka. The leading actors are Aashriya Mishra, Surabhi Tiwari, Anupam Kher, Makrand Deshpande and Yagya Bhasin.

Release date: May 24 2024

Make sure to catch these new movie releases this May. As the curtains open, let us not merely watch but sit back and let ourselves be absorbed into different worlds through these cinematic marvels in the theatres near us!

