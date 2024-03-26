1. Mugamoodi

Anand, also known as Bruce Lee, puts on a superhero costume to win a girl’s heart but finds himself in a serious predicament when a criminal tries to set him up. Nevertheless, he collaborates with the police to identify the actual culprit and clear his name.

Just like Teja Sajja’s HanuMan, the Tamil superhero drama Mugamoodi is another captivating superhero movie that will keep you engaged until the end. The film stars Jiiva, Narain, Nassar, and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Maaveeran

Penned and directed by Madonne Ashwin, Maaveeran tells the story of a shy cartoonist who starts hearing his comic character’s voice after an accident. This voice begins to control his actions, leading to a series of events that transform him into a hero. The intriguing storyline of the film, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar, resonated with viewers and became one of 2023’s most successful Tamil films.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video, Sun NXT

3. Veeran

A 15-year-old boy gains superhuman strength and mind control abilities after being hit by lightning and falling into a brief coma. He is sent to Singapore for recovery, and when he returns to his village 14 years later, he uses his powers to protect the villagers from an electrical explosion.

This Tamil-language Indian film, led by Hiphop Tamizha Aadhi and Vinay Rai, was one of the most well-received superhero movies on this list, and performed well at the box office.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Kanthaswamy

Kanthaswamy is a fantasy thriller that addresses the issue of corruption in Indian society through the lens of a superhero film. The protagonist, Mallana, is a CBI officer who has the power to fulfill anyone’s wishes, but he only helps the poor and needy. He also takes down a corrupt businessman who has hoarded black money while serving the nation.

Streaming platform: Sun NXT

5. Velayudham

Velayudham is another vigilante story that successfully combines commercial aspects with exciting sequences. It follows an ordinary milkman who unwittingly gets involved in a terrorist scheme. After meeting an honest journalist, played by Genelia, he decides to become a vigilante and fight the villains. An interesting fact about Velayudham is that it is a remake of Nagarjuna’s successful 2000 film, Azad.

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

6. Minnal Murali

Minnal Murali is one of the first superhero films from the Malayalam industry and perhaps the first South Indian film to make a significant impact.

The film tells the story of Jaison, who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. He must use his powers to defeat his enemy and save his village from destruction. Minnal Murali features a villain with a compelling backstory and a hero with a strong mission, making it one of the best superhero films in Indian cinema.

Streaming platform: Netflix

7. Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Directed by Vasan Bala, a long-time collaborator of Anurag Kashyap, the film narrates the story of a boy who cannot feel pain due to a condition. This unique ability sets him apart from ordinary people and allows him to take on challenges that others cannot. He decides to use this ability to do something meaningful with his life and sets out on a mission to save his childhood idol and his love interest.

Streaming platform: Netflix, JioCinema

8. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and co-written with Anurag Kashyap, the film stars Harshavardhan Kapoor, Priyanshu Painyuli, Ahsish Verma, and Nishikant Kamat.

The movie revolves around the journey of an ordinary individual who transforms into a vigilante to fight against corruption and injustice in society. The protagonist, played by Harshvardhan Kapoor, becomes a masked vigilante known as ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero’ who takes on the responsibility of eradicating corruption from his city.

Praised for its political undertones, its modern take on the ‘angry young man’ trope, Amit Trivedi’s music, and the cast’s performances – the film is worth revisiting.

Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

With the Indian film viewers seeking fresh and unique film premises, it looks like the superhero genre of films is set to explode in India following the release of HanuMan. Before that, make sure to catch up on this list of Indian superhero movies!

Have any more recommendations? Comment below and let us know!

