It is finally time for regular movie-goers to rejoice! There is an exciting lineup of movies releasing in the month of June 2024, and movie-buffs can’t keep calm! Starring beloved actors, with intriguing plots and magnetic characters, here’s a list of the best of the upcoming movies to watch out for next month:

1. Kalki 2898 AD

With a star-studded cast and a budget of a whopping 600 crore rupees, Kalki is all set to break box office records. Kalki is a Telugu sci-fi/action movie set in a post-apocalyptic world, with extremely well-written characters played by the A-listers of Bollywood and Tollywood. With Prabhas playing the titular character, Bujji, and Amitabh Bachan, Deepika Padukone, Rana Dagubbati, and other top actors in the film, movie buffs nationwide are awaiting its release with bated breath.

Release date: June 27

2. Satyabhama

This crime thriller, starring Kajal Agarwal, revolves around an Assistant Commissioner of Police, who, haunted by her past, takes up a high-stakes investigation in an attempt to seek revenge. With a promising trailer, this movie seems like it will keep the audience on the edge of their seats until the very end.

Release date: June 7

3. Double iSmart

A sequel to the 2019 blockbuster hit, iSmart Shankar, this movie, featuring Ram Pothineni and Sanjay Dutt, follows the story of a dead police officer whose memories are transplanted into the brain of an assassin who’s assisting the authorities. After the promising prequel, fans can’t wait to see what Ustaad Ismart Shankar has in store for them!

Release date: June 14

4. Inside Out 2

This sequel to Inside Out follows the story of Riley, now a teenager, as she experiences new emotions, causing Joy, Anger, Sadness, Fear, and Disgust to make new changes to the operation they have been running. When Anxiety makes an entrance, the other emotions struggle to adjust. Book your tickets now to watch how Riley copes!

Release date: June 14

5. Manamey

This Telugu romantic-comedy, starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty, revolves around the lives of a married couple and their child. This pleasant rom-com with melodious music makes for a great weekend watch with your loved ones. Head to your nearest theatre, grab some popcorn, and watch this endearing story!

Release date: June 7

6. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Starring several top actors like Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, and Vanessa Hudgens, this cop-action movie narrates the story of two cop-friends who work to clear the name of their boss when he gets accused of being associated with a drug cartel. This action-comedy entails equal doses of laughter and thrill, keeping you hooked until the very end!

Release date: June 7

7. The Watchers

When a young artist gets stranded in a vast, dense forest in Ireland, she quickly notices the eerie atmosphere of the place. On finding shelter, she finds herself trapped with three other strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night. Watch this horror fantasy to find out what happens!

Release date: June 14

With these new movies releasing across languages, genres and countries, June seems like an exciting month for movie-buffs in 2024! Ring up your friends, go to the movies, and immerse yourself in the best of entertainment this June!

