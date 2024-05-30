As we’re in the last leg of summer, the end of May ushers in promises of rainy skies… and lots of time spent indoors. Luckily, we have a range of entertaining OTT releases coming up in June to keep us out of boredom. From good ol’ psychological dramas to sports romcoms, here’s a list of the top-rated, most-awaited movies and TV shows coming up:

Mothers’ Instinct

Mothers’ Instinct, starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastin, is a story about two close-knit housewives whose sisterly bond takes a hit as a consequence of a tragic accident. It is a remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse’s 2018 film, Duelles. For those who love a good psychological drama, this star-studded movie should definitely make it to your watchlist!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Beyond The Veil

Season 1 of Beyond the Veil left viewers impatient, and it is finally back. The new season of this thought-provoking show continues to follow the lives of five resilient Northern Nigerian women as they navigate the complexities of modern life, career, friendship, romance, and culture. Tune in to follow their storyline!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Sweet Tooth Season 3

This post-apocalyptic fantasy follows the story of Gus – a young boy who’s half-human and half-deer – and his attempts to survive a post-apocalyptic world. After leaving the audience waiting with bated breath, the new season is finally releasing, giving us a glimpse into where the characters are headed.

Where to watch: Netflix

Federer: Twelve Final Days

This documentary on Roger Federer’s life, and the sport that shaped his fame and success will leave you in a whirlpool of emotions. The film documents the last twelve days of Federer’s career and captures his most candid self.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Hierarchy

This K-drama revolves around Jooshin High School and its elite students. A scandal strikes the school when the arrival of a new student disrupts the status quo. This romantic thriller will have you glued to your screens!

Where to watch: Netflix

Marlon Wayans: Good Grief

Good Grief is a stand-up special where Marlon Wayans humorously shares the grief of his parents’ passing, and his experience witnessing them age. Be prepared to experience a roller coaster of emotions!

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

My Lady Jane

This drama revolves around Jane Grey, who becomes the Queen overnight and finds herself being targetted by villains. Tune into this eight-part show to find out how Jane saves herself and the kingdom as well.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi is a Bollywood movie starring Jahnvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The plot revolves around a couple who were brought together through an arranged marriage. They bond over their shared love and passion for cricket as Mrs Mahi eventually realises her dream of becoming a cricketer.

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

There you have it – a list of contenders for what should make the cut to your watchlist in the coming month. Make sure to snuggle into your couch, grab something hot to eat, and make some room in your schedule for these OTT releases this June!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.