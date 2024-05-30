Nakshatra, former Miss Vizag, staged a dharna in front of the office of her husband, Teja, in Visakhapatnam on 30 May 2024, seeking justice. Earlier, Nakshatra caught her husband red-handed while he was with another woman in a room. The former Miss Vizag alleged that Teja married another woman without divorcing her.

Nakshatra and Teja fell in love during a film shooting in 2013 and they got married in 2017. Both have a child. Nakshatra said that Teja, an employee of Naval Dockyard, was suspended. Alleging that Teja had been harassing her for some time, she sought justice for herself.

However, Teja refuted all the charges made by the former Miss Vizag, Nakshatra, against him. He said: “Several cases have been filed against me, and they are pending in court.” About the woman in his room, he said that she came for an audition with regard to a movie he was planning to make. After staging dharna for a while, Nakshatra left the place.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.