The government has announced new traffic rules, and they will come into effect from 1 June 2024. Violators of traffic rules will be fined heavily, according to the new guidelines. The motorists who indulge in rash driving will have to pay a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. Similarly, anyone found driving a vehicle without a licence will have to cough up a penalty of Rs 500.
Those below 18 years of age are not eligible to drive a vehicle. In case anyone violates the rule, they will be fined a sum of Rs 25,000. Besides, they will be restricted from getting a licence till they attain the age of 25. Wearing a helmet and tying a seatbelt is a must for two and four-wheeler drivers respectively. The violators have to pay a fine of Rs 100 each.
Meanwhile, in addition to the new traffic rules, the government has already announced new guidelines for the issue of a driving licence, and they will also come into effect from 1 June 2024. According to the new guidelines, one need not go to the RTA office for driving test. Private driving centres have been permitted to conduct a driving test and issue a certificate. Based on the certificate, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office will issue a driving licence online. According to the government, the process has been simplified to make it hassle-free for those who apply for a driving licence.
This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.
