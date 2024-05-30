As summer ends and monsoon sets in, with Vizag expecting rains from next week, we can’t help but think about our favourite summer activities that we won’t be able to do when it’s pouring outside. We sure will miss all those evenings at the beach and mid-day ice cream runs to fight the afternoon sun. So, here’s a list of things we think you ought to enjoy one last time before the rains bring us some much-needed relief:

1. A visit to Kambalakomda



Offering stunning views, cottage facilities, and a range of exciting activities, including Safaris, birdwatching, and adventure sports at the Kambalakonda Eco-Tourism Park, this place makes for a great camping spot. Summers provide the perfect conditions for a weekend of camping, so organise a camping trip soon with your loved ones before monsoon rains make these sites muddy and unfit for camping.

2. An ice cream trip



With concerns about catching a cold or falling sick, eating ice creams during monsoons isn’t half as fun as it is during the summer! Spend the last few days of summer going around the city to all your favourite ice cream spots and indulging in the best that Vizag has to offer. Right from the iconic Jackfrost to the newest favourite, Dumont Creamery, Vizag has a host of ice cream parlours offering a delightful way to beat the heat!

3. Plan a picnic in one of Vizag’s many parks

The summer months are perfect for picnics in one of Vizag’s many lush green parks. The VMRDA Central Park makes for a great spot to gather all of your friends, take a bunch of snacks and spend an evening making unforgettable memories. So, hurry up and organise a picnic before monsoon storms strike Vizag!

4. Beach day



A sunny day at the beach or a quick dip in the ocean is best enjoyed during the summer. Spend a day playing beach sports at one of Vizag’s pristine beaches or go for a quick swim in the calm, clear waters of the summer months. The heavy rains and rough seas that come with the monsoon season can make the exhilarating experience of a beach day unpleasant and unsafe. So, use these last few words of summer to plan a fun beach day with your friends!

5. Trekking



Right from Slice of Life in Simhachalam to Vanjangi and Armakonda, there are a myriad of trekking trails in and around Vizag that offer breathtaking views and the thrill of adventure. Since monsoon rains make these trails slippery and dangerous, plan a trek this weekend to enjoy the experience one last time before it starts pouring!

So, ring up your friends and make plans for the last few days of summer! Don’t let the days slip by and make the most of it before the monsoon clouds roll in!

