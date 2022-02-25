It’s only just February, and the pleasant days of Visakhapatnam have already gone. The most wonderful thing to indulge yourself in, with the changing weather is ice cream. This dessert is made to make you feel great, uplift your mood, and sweeten your day provided the calorie count is kept away. The city has witnessed a rapid growth in the number of ice cream outlets opening up, each trying to outbid the other in its own way. While there are franchises of cream brands like Cream Stone, and Baskin-Robbins. There are some local ice cream parlours that have made a name for themselves among the foodies in Vizag.

Given below are 10 hand-picked ice cream parlours in Vizag that would give you an unforgettable experience not once, but every time.

#1 Jack Frost

Handcrafted ice creams that are enticing like no other can be found only at Jack Frost. Premium quality ice cream is offered, with the creamiest textures and flavours made with the finest ingredients. Each bite here would indulge you in an extraordinary experience. Their rich flavours include Indian Mango, Madagascar Vanilla, Belgium Chocolate and varied toppings. Jack Frost has made quite a name for itself, with over five branches in Vizag. The oldest branch is the one in VUDA Complex Siripuram. Apart from this, there is one beside Sampath Vinayak Temple, Seethamadhara, Madhavadhara, and one in the CMR Central Food Court.

#2 Gatox Naturals

Gatox Naturals is known for their fresh fruit flavoured ice cream. They offer low-calorie and sugar-free ice creams for those who are health conscious. The ambience is comfortable and has a vintage parlour touch added to it.

#3 Dessertino

Dessertino is an ice cream station where you can create your own customized choice of ice cream with your favourite sauces, nuts, fruits, and candies. The ambience makes it the best hang out space for friends. The view from the glass window, gives you a peaceful vibe, while you relish the dessert. They offer you seasonal fruit flavours such as guava and Kala Jamun. You can also mix and match and create your own flavour, thanks to their mixing skills.

#4 Ice Age

Ice Age is popular for offering some decadent chocolate and nougat flavours, along with sinful sundaes and mud pies. These ice cream concepts have made their reputations with flavours and combinations that are one of a kind and super dense. They also have an array of flavours ranging from Pralines to refreshing raspberry. The chocolate flavoured ice creams are surely a must-try.

#5 Bakers Castle

A true heaven for dessert lovers in the city is Bakers Castle. The joint support a quiet yet beautiful atmosphere with pretty and attractive chairs, frames and lights. They serve freshly made gourmet ice creams whose flavours would linger on your mind for days. It is also an ideal place for any kind of desserts and bakery products.

#7 Ibaco

With several outlets in the City of Destiny, Ibaco has become a popular ice cream parlour among the Vizagites. A delight in the eyes of the kids and a long list of affordable ice cream varieties has made Ibaco a place to visit. Setting Ibaco apart from the rest of the ice cream parlours in Vizag is its system of charging, that is each scoop is charged on the basis of the weight of the ice cream and the toppings. It is popular for its Rum N Raisin ice cream, Cream N Cookie, Belgium Chocolate and Jackfruit Ice.

#8 Creme Castle

Located in the midst of MVP colony, Creme Castle has a pleasant ambience of its own. Serving a variety of wacky desserts such as Red Velvet Brownie Fries, Black Waffle combo, and many others, this parlour has become an ice cream heaven. It also gives you the choice of making your own sinfully sweet creations. You can select the base of your choice and add up with it coffee, chocolate, berries, marshmallows, and sauces of your preference and top it up with waffles. You should not miss out on the Tiramisu and Cookies & Cream flavoured ice-cream rolls. In case you are looking for something savoury, do try the fries which are available in various flavours.

#9 Cream Stone

A true heaven for dessert lovers is Cream Stone. The joint support a quiet and beautiful atmosphere with attractive chairs, frames, and lights. The choice to customize your own ice cream is available with different kinds of waffles like the bubble waffle. Creme Stone also has an online ordering facility and promises to treat every customer with its delicious ice cream. Dig in the cup of your choice made by their expertise and get lost in the world of Creme Stone.

#10 Dumont Creamery

The ideal place to feel right at home if you are a crazy dessert lover is Dumont Creamery. It has a great ambience and is classic for friends and families to catch up on. At Dumont, desserts are all about crazy concoctions, ice cream blended with cakes and cookies. Nutella Frenzy is famous among the kids, and adults love to try caramel-butterscotch concepts swirled in with crunchy almonds and cashews. Other than having thick shakes and smoothies, there are ice cream sizzlers to indulge in like Lava Meltdown and the Nutty Cookie.