Bakers Castle’s new outlet in Visakhapatnam promises a treat for foodies

The newly opened branch of Bakers Castle promises a treat for all the foodies in Visakhapatnam. Here’s what the new outlet has in store.

The Setting

Located on the spotless stretch to the Bheemili Beach in A1 Grand, the new outlet of Bakers Castle strikes an instant impression. Built over 800 square feet, the outlet is well-kept and greets you with a peaceful ambience. Glass doors and panes provide a view of the serene locale while the attractive wooden seating, marble-tiled flooring and a wide counter make up the spacious inner space. The outlet has an interior and an exterior seating area with both equipped to accommodate about 60 guests each. The inner space at Bakers Castle also features a few sofas to offer comfy seating.

While the attached kitchen and counter cater to sandwiches, burgers, fries, mocktails and desserts, the main course dishes are prepared at the ‘hot kitchen’ located outside.

The Fare

The signature bakery products of packaged bread, tea cakes and baked items continue to stand out. In addition, the outlet dishes up delights from Oriental, Mexican, Italian, and Continental cuisines.

Divided into three categories of ‘Breakfast’, ‘Piquant Noodles and Rice’, and ‘Luscious Sandwiches and Burgers’, the menu has a wide-spread to choose from.

A range of omelettes, smoothies and ‘sweet yet healthy’ pancakes and cereals comprise the newly introduced breakfast options. Those looking to savour rice or noodle varieties can either choose from the classic choices or go for the one-pot meals of Nasi Goreng, Thai Basil Chicken with Steamed Rice, Cantonese Noodles and Pan-Fried Noodles among others. The Sandwich and Burger section too is not devoid of options and comes with a delicious range of fast food and starters to select from. Furthermore, a delectable collection of pastries and ice cream leaves you spoilt for choice at Bakers Castle.

Yo! Recommends

The Minestrone Soup, Paneer Stripes with Peri Peri Dip, and Mozarella Cigars are a few of the hot choices to flag off the vegetarian meal. The non-vegetarian aficionados, on the other hand, should try the Tom Yum Soup and the Teriyaki Chicken, Wasabi Prawns and Drums of Heaven in the starters.

Garden Veggie Rice, Chilli Garlic Rice, Narsi Goreng, Thai Red Curry and Thai Green Curry come as the highly recommended items from the Oriental Cuisine while the Arrabiata, Alfredo and Aglio E Olio varieties of Pasta are the crowd favourites in Italian.

PS: Home delivery available for large orders within 5 km.

Where: Bakers Castle, A1 Grand, Rushikonda, Visakhapatnam

Timings: 10 AM-10 PM

Contact: 0891 2958889, +91 9000058889