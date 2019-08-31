Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) has released the Vizag Steel Plant admit card for the Recruitment of Junior Trainees and Operator cum Mechanic (OCM) Trainees. The recruitment process is being conducted for 559 Junior Trainees & OCM Trainees. Recruitment is being done through an Online Computer-based test which can be taken by the candidates at various test centers allotted by Vizag Steel. The exam will be followed by a certificate verification and a medical examination. Selected candidates will have to undergo training for a period of 24 months which can be extended, if necessary. Trainees will be granted Rs. 10,700/- monthly as a stipend for the first year and then, Rs. 12,200/- monthly for the remaining duration of training.

How and Where to download Vizag Steel Plant Admit Card:

Candidates can download their admit card by performing the following steps:

Go to vizagsteel.com

There will be a link called ‘Click here to download admit card, practice tests’ under the What’s New section. Click on that link.

You will be redirected to the RINL website. Click on ‘Registered Candidate’.

You will be led to the registration portal where candidates can enter their uniquely allotted registration number and password to log in.

Once logged in, the candidate can download the admit card.

The date of the examination will be specified in the admit card.

Candidates are advised to carry printouts of their admit card to the examination.

The examination will be of 150 marks, out of which, 75 marks are for Aptitude, General Reasoning and General Knowledge while the other 75 marks are allotted to the technical questions. The examination will have questions in both English & Telugu, except for the General Knowledge section which will have questions only in English.

For any queries regarding Vizag Steel Plant admit card and other issues, candidates can contact [email protected] and 0891-2740405 between 9:30 am and 5:00 pm.