Andhra Pradesh dominates at National Ice Skating Championship

A team of figure skaters has done Andhra Pradesh proud by winning the 16th National Ice Skating Championship which was held from 29-30 August 2019 at iSKATE, Gurgaon. The team won 16 medals in total, one of which is a Gold medal in the synchronized team event. This is the second instance of Andhra Pradesh winning the overall championship. President of Winter Games Association of Andhra Pradesh, Durga Prasad, congratulated all the medal winners while announcing the results of the competition.

Trials for the Andhra Pradesh team were held on 14 July 2019 at VUDA Park Skating Rink. Post that, the selected team attended a training camp for the Championship from 25-28 August 2019 at the tournament venue. A Pavan Kumar, who hails from AP, was the official coach at the training camp along with other senior coaches from New Delhi and Dehradun.

A junior-level Gold medallist from the last 4 years and National Child Awardee, Priyam Tated, from Vizag, retained his Gold medal. He also bagged the ‘Best Skater of the year’ award. All the Gold medallists received a cash prize of Rs. 10,000/- each while the synchronized team got Rs. 20,000/- for its Gold medal win which they performed on the theme of ‘Pulwama Attack’.

All the members of the team have expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing a new sports policy with incentives to National medal winners.

Here’s a list of all the medal winners at 16th National Ice Skating Championship:

Juvenile Boys below 10 years- Arnab Pal (Silver)

Juvenile Girls below 10 years- B Sri Sahithi (Gold), Sameeksha Pondala (Bronze)

Novice A Boys 10 to 13 years- M Ram Sai Teja (Silver), D Nidish (Bronze)

Novice A Girls 10 to 13 years- D Greeshma (Silver), Sahera Pondala (Bronze)

Novice B Boys 13 to 15 years- K Vaishnav Vemam (Silver)

Novice B Girls 13 to 15 years- A Sai Samhita (Gold)

Junior Boys 15 to 19 years- Priyam Tated (Gold)

Junior Girls 15 to 19 years- Riya Saboo (Silver), S Sai Swetha (Bronze)

Senior Boys above 19 years- R Arun Kumar (Gold), Pratham Tated (Silver)

Senior Girls above 19 years- Ellisetty Pallavi (Bronze)

Members of the Gold medal winning synchronized team:

R Arun Kumar, R Farheen Shaik, E Pallavi, Riya Saboo, S Sai Sri Swetha, Priyam Tated, Pratham Tated, K Vaishnav Vemam, V Sri Laasya, P Tejesh, M Vishal Anand, A Sai Samhita.