Nitish Kumar Reddy from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh has earned his spot in the 18-member team led by Rohit Sharma for the upcoming five-test series between India and Australia for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has selected a balanced lineup of team members, with robust backup options for fast bowlers and fast-bowling all-rounders to add versatility to the team.

With the absence of Hardik Pandya, the Indian team needed a capable fast-bowling all-rounder. Now, with Nitish Kumar Reddy joining the team, people are looking to depend on his skills in batting and bowling.

Beginnings

Nitish Kumar Reddy started playing cricket at the age of 5. He often visited the Hindustan Zinc grounds to watch his seniors play cricket. He was the son of former Hindustan Zinc Limited employee, Muthyala Reddy. With support from his father, who transferred to Udaipur, he entered the world of cricket.

His Cricket Journey

Nitish Kumar Reddy, a right-handed batsman and right-arm fast-medium bowler, was born in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on May 26, 2003. He played for India B U-19, Andhra, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He started his cricket journey with a debut in 2020 and played for the Andhra Pradesh Team in the 2019-2020 Ranji Trophy matches. Later in 2021, he got selected for T20 and played for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In his 9th T20 match at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium during the IPL 2024, Nitish’s powerful performance helped SRH secure a thrilling two-run victory in a nail-biting finish. After that, he got picked for the T20I side against Bangladesh.

Nitish has played 21 first-class matches so far and has scored 708 runs and picked up 55 wickets.

India has had its hands on the Border Gavaskar Trophy since 2015. But with a five-test series, this is the first kind of Gavaskar Trophy since the 1991-1992 season.

This time, with new talents like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy getting their maiden call-ups, can India make a hat-trick by winning against Australia once again?

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.