According to National Crime Record Bureau reports of 2014, more than 3,37,922 incidents of crime were recorded against women. This number surged to 4,45,256 in 2022. In less than a decade India experienced a rise of 31% in crime against women. With crime rates increasing day by day, the importance of taking precautions for women safety can never be overemphasized.

Adding to the relentless pursuit of Visakhapatnam City police, in making the city a safer place, ACP Ch Penta Rao, shared a few preventive measures with Yo! Vizag that everyone should be aware of.

1. Stay Aware: Stay alert and aware of the surroundings, especially when in unfamiliar or isolated areas.

2. Emergency Contacts: Have emergency contacts on speed dial and share live locations when commuting at odd hours.

3. Carry Safety Tools: Pepper spray, whistles, or safety alarms can help women deter attackers in dangerous situations.

4. Avoid Sharing Personal Information: Be cautious about sharing personal details, especially on social media platforms.

5. Install Safety Apps: Apps like “Disha” “Himmat” or “Raksha” provide immediate access to emergency services and share the user’s location with trusted contacts.

6. Use GPS & Ride-Tracking Features: When using public transport or cab services like Ola or Uber, share the trip details with family or friends.

7. Mobile Panic Buttons: Most modern smartphones are equipped with panic buttons that can be activated to alert emergency services.

8. Well-Lit Streets: Ensure that public spaces, streets, and bus stops are well-lit to prevent lurking in dark areas.

9. CCTV Surveillance: Installing CCTV cameras in public places and transportation hubs to deter criminal activities.

10. Women-Only Spaces: Separate compartments for women in public transport and dedicated restrooms ensure privacy and security.

11. Neighbourhood Watch Programs: Encourage the community to come together to report suspicious activities and protect each other.

12. Engaging Local Authorities: Regular interaction with local law enforcement, women’s police stations, and social welfare organizations to address grievances.

13. Awareness Campaigns: Organize awareness programs about women’s rights, cyber safety, and the use of emergency helplines. –

Mahila Helpline: 181 or 112

National Women Helpline: 1091

Andhra Pradesh Women Protection Cell: 040-23320539

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission: 0863-2329090

National Commission for Women (NCW) 24×7 Helpline: 7827170170

14. Anti-Harassment Policies: Ensure that workplaces have clear policies regarding harassment and conduct regular awareness programs.

15. Gender-Sensitive Infrastructure: Create secure and gender-sensitive infrastructure, such as CCTV coverage and well-lit parking areas.

16. Grievance Redressal Mechanisms: Establish a robust internal complaints committee to handle cases of harassment.

17. Helplines and Support Centers: Utilize helplines such as 181 (Women’s Helpline) and women’s counseling centers for assistance.

18. Public Awareness Programs: Campaigns educating women about their legal rights and safety measures.

19. Gender Sensitization Programs: Schools and colleges should conduct regular gender sensitization programs to foster a culture of respect.

20. Safety Committees: Institutions should have dedicated committees to address safety concerns raised by female students.

21. Tracking Systems: Ensure all public transport is equipped with GPS tracking systems to monitor movement.

While we can hope for India to become safer place for women, one should follow these preventive measures to protect themselves and their family against crime.

