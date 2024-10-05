As Visakhapatnam, often called the “City of Destiny,” rapidly strides toward urbanization, it grapples with a grim reality — gender-based crimes against women. Despite its growth, issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, and crimes against minors continue to cast a shadow over the city. Four years ago, in a bid to tackle these concerns, the Andhra Pradesh State Government launched a state-wide initiative, establishing Disha (Mahila) Police Stations. These are exclusively dedicated to addressing offences against women and children.

At the forefront of these efforts in Visakhapatnam is Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Penta Rao, who leads the Mahila Police Station, with over 34 years of experience in the police force. In a candid interview with Yo! Vizag, ACP Penta Rao shared insights into the ongoing mission of Mahila Police Station to protect the women of Visakhapatnam and the challenges they face.

The Most Common Issues Faced by Women in Vizag

“Matrimonial disputes such as dowry harassment, domestic violence, sexual harassment, and financial abuse are among the most prevalent issues we handle. In addition to these, we see a significant number of cases involving stalking, rape, and sexual harassment, particularly against minors,” ACP Penta Rao revealed.

How the Mahila Police Station Stands Apart

“Unlike other police stations, we don’t immediately register cases — especially in matrimonial disputes. Instead, we begin with counselling sessions for both parties, aiming to resolve conflicts amicably,” he explained.

Counselling is a critical component of the station’s approach. First, the station counsels each party individually, noting any contradictions in their statements. Later, both parties are brought together to address these discrepancies. Family members of both the victim and the accused are also involved to gain a deeper understanding of the situation.

“If counselling proves unsuccessful, we refer them to Women In Need (WIN) teams. These teams consist of professional counsellors from NGOs, and the Social Welfare Department, who provide guidance on marriage and relationships. According to the latest laws under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, we have a week to counsel the parties before escalating the matter further.”

Preventative Measures Against Sexual Harassment and Rape

“It has become clear to us that sexual predators come from all walks of life. We’ve dealt with cases where the accused is a parent, teacher, or even an auto driver. Recently, we booked a psychologist for sexually exploiting a young girl under the pretence of teaching her about ‘female masturbation.’ In another instance, a corporate professional was charged with serious stalking,” ACP Penta Rao shared, highlighting the diversity of cases they handle.

Disturbingly, a significant number of victims are minors. To combat this, the Mahila Police Station conducts daily awareness programs in schools and colleges, focusing particularly on young children. “We educate them about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch,’ and emphasize the importance of setting boundaries, even with teachers and authority figures. These sessions aim to empower children to recognize and report inappropriate behaviour.”

In addition to these programs, the Disha App and Disha SOS Emergency Services have become crucial tools for women’s safety. “The Disha App, introduced by the Andhra Pradesh State Government, enables users to share their location with the police or send an emergency alert in case of danger,” ACP Penta Rao explained.

With these efforts, Visakhapatnam’s Mahila Police Station is striving to create a safer environment for women and children, addressing crimes with a blend of empathy and legal rigour, while empowering the community through awareness and technology.

Handling Rape Cases with Sensitivity

When it comes to handling rape cases, particularly those involving minors, the Mahila Police Station in Visakhapatnam prioritizes sensitivity and care. ACP Ch Penta Rao outlines the careful procedures in place to ensure that victims, especially young ones, are treated with the utmost respect and empathy.

“For minor victims, a female police officer records the victim’s statement, either at their home or in a child-friendly setting, always in the presence of the mother. If the perpetrator is present at that location, the victim is immediately taken to the Woman and Child Welfare Centre (WCWC), where her statement is recorded in a slow, gentle, and child-friendly manner,” he explains.

Even when both the accused and the victim are minors, the same sensitive procedure is followed. However, if the accused is between the ages of 16 and 18, the police may request remand for the juvenile after producing him before the Juvenile Justice Board.

“For adult victims, their statements are recorded by a female officer and a judicial officer to ensure credibility and legal integrity,” adds ACP Penta Rao.

The Importance of Timeliness in Rape Investigations

“Timeliness is crucial in handling serious cases like rape. Investigations must be completed within 60 days. If we are unable to meet this deadline, we must seek permission from our superiors, providing valid reasons for the delay,” ACP Penta Rao emphasizes.

Access to Medical Treatment Before Filing a Case

Another key aspect of handling rape cases with sensitivity is allowing victims to receive medical treatment before a case is officially filed.

“Yes, a victim can seek medical treatment before the formal registration of a case. She can approach a hospital directly for treatment, and the hospital will then inform the police. To further facilitate this, the government has established one-stop centres where victims receive comprehensive support. At these centres, the victim’s statement can be recorded by the police, a medical officer can conduct the necessary examination, and officials from the WCWC provide counselling. This holistic approach ensures that all medical, legal, and emotional needs are met in one safe and supportive environment,” explains ACP Penta Rao.

A Word of Caution to Women

“We have seen many cases where individuals are deceived by online friendships, sometimes even coerced into marrying fraudsters. My advice to women would be to exercise caution when making friends on social media,” advised the ACP of Mahila Police Station in Visakhapatnam, bringing the interview to a close.

The relentless efforts of the Mahila Police, led by experienced officers like ACP Ch Penta Rao, are creating a safer and more secure environment for the women of Visakhapatnam. If you, or someone you know, is in need of assistance, please reach out to the Mahila Helpline at 181/112, the National Women Helpline at 1091, the AP Women Protection Cell at 040-2332039, the AP Women Commission at 0863-2329090, or National Commission for Women 24×7 Helpline at 7827170170.

