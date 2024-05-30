Weekends are a wonderful reprieve from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind. While taking the time off to rest, relax, and rejuvenate is a must, its not everyday you get two days off from real-life responsibilities. So, why not make the most of it and retreat to someplace nice? These five places are in close proximity to Vizag, within 300 km of the city, and make for easy weekend getaways:

1. Rajahmundry

If you haven’t taken a trip down to this well-known city, there is no better time than now! Known as the cultural capital of the State, the city has a rich history, with the remains of 11th-century palaces still standing to date.

Besides its picturesque location on the banks of the Godavari River, the city has many ancient temples and scenic ghats that make it worth a visit. Visitors can enjoy the city by lounging by the riverbanks at Gautami Ghat, visit the Rallabandi Subbarao Museum for a taste of history, and do so much more.

Distance: Approximately 190 km from Visakhapatnam

2. Maredumilli

If a retreat to the woods sounds like your idea of a good time, Maredumilli is the destination for you. Under the wing of the Forest Department, this village has become an eco-tourism centre, with gorgeous flora and fauna, which the tribal communities have nourished for years. The area is dotted with picturesque waterfalls, old caves, and trekking trails offering visitors a chance to connect with nature. Maredumilli promises an unforgettable experience for nature enthusiasts. Do not miss popular attractions like the Jungle Star Nature Camp, Jalatarangini Waterfall, Amruthadara Waterfall, Sokuleru Viewpoint, Bhupathipalem Reservoir, and more.

Distance: Approximately 243 km from Visakhapatnam

3. Papikondalu

Papikondalu is a series of hills that form a gorge on the Godavari River. These hills are a sheer feast for the eyes in terms of their scenic beauty. As you approach them, the width of the mighty Godavari becomes narrower, and the twists and turns of the river along with the Papi Hills create a breathtaking visual experience.

If you visit, make sure to experience the Gandi Pochamma Temple, the Jammalapuram Temple, spend time at the Perantapalli Village, and see the best of nature at the Papikondalu Natural Parkm a 1000 sq km forest reserve that spans across East and West Godavari.

Distance: Approximately 190 km from Visakhapatnam

4. Kakinada

The sixth largest city in the State, Kakinada is quite famous for its rich history and its mark as the ‘fertilizer city’. A weekend visit to the city can give you enough time to visit the Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy Temple, Hope Island, Kotipalli Kotilingeswara Temple, Bhavanarayana Swamy Temple (Sun God), Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary, and more.

Distance: Approximately 170 km from Visakhapatnam

5. Lambasingi

A charming hill station in the Eastern Ghats, Lambasingi, one of the most well-loved weekend getaways near Vizag, is often called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh – and it is only 300 km within reach! Thajangi Reservoir, Kothapalli Waterfalls, Susan Garden, Bojjanakonda, Kondakarla Bird Sanctuary, Annavaram Temple, and Yerravaram Waterfalls are some of the places you can visit when you are here.

With splendid views, mist-covered hills and dense forests, this place will steal your heart for sure. The best way to make a trip here is via train, as the sights of lush greenery and white mist on the way are quite serene and enjoyable.

Distance: Approximately 130 km from Visakhapatnam

6. Ananthagiri

You can find this pleasant nook right between Vizag and Araku valley. A hill station, much like the latter, Ananthagiri is bursting with breathtaking views of deep valleys, waterfalls and lush coffee plantations. The natural wonders, Borra caves, are just a few kilometres away. You can go and revel in their unique formations. You can also visit the Musi River, which originates here.

Distance: Approximately 85 km from Visakhapatnam

7. Annavaram



Annavaram, a picturesque village nestled on the banks of the Pampa River may be appealing to you if you have a spiritual side. The place is renowned for the Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple, where devotees believe their wishes come true. Performing the Satyanarayana Vratam here is considered auspicious.

Historical accounts reveal that during his invasion of Kalinga, Sri Krishnadevaraya of Vijayanagar used secret underground passages in the hills surrounding Annavaram to outmanoeuvre his enemies. The brave Alluri Seetharama Raju, a freedom fighter, also sought refuge in these hills during his rebellion against British rule. Going here to spend a good few hours by the Pampa riverbank may bring you a sense of peace that the city’s fumes can’t.

Distance: Approximately 130 km from Visakhapatnam

Exploring the different worlds in the vicinity of Vizag – through these weekend getaways which are at a distance of less than 300 km – will surely unveil a range of diverse landscapes, vibrant cultures, and enriching experiences. Plan your next trip soon for a fulfilling experience!

