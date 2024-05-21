No more hassles of doing rounds to the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office to get a driving licence. The government has issued new guidelines for the issue of a driving licence, and the new rules will come into effect from 1 June 2024. According to the new guidelines, private driving centres, with all required facilities, can conduct a test and give a certificate. Based on it, the RTA office will issue a driving licence online.

A driving centre which has a three-acre land for four-wheeler driving tests, and an acre of land for light vehicles driving tests can issue certificates after conducting the tests for the applicants. The centre should have trainers with minimum high school qualifications and five years of experience in driving.

For the applicants, training of 29 hours (theory for 8 hours and practicals for 21 hours) for light vehicles and 39 hours (8 hours of theory and 31 hours of practicals) for heavy vehicles is mandatory.

The government has relaxed the rules with a view to lessening the burden of applicants and minimising their visits to the RTA office.

According to the new guidelines, the applicants, after getting a certificate from a driving centre, should submit it to the RTA office with other documents. After verification, the RTA authorities will issue the driving licence online.

While making the process of obtaining a driving licence easy, the government has made these new rules tough for those who wish to set up a driving training centre. Besides having the required land for the driving test, the operators of centres should have knowledge of biometrics and information technology (IT).

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.